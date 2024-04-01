Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bahrain - Runaway June Interview

    BAHRAIN

    03.25.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Kent 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio interview featuring musical group Runaway June. Discussions include history of the group, past performances and upcoming shows at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Internal Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Kent)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 03:48
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain - Runaway June Interview, by PO1 Blake Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    Radio
    Interview

