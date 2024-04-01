Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Balance: Mental health success story with Master Sgt. Shawn Jacobs

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down to discuss mental health with U.S. ANG Master Sgt. Shawn Jacobs, at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham Pennsylvania, Oct. 12, 2023. Jacobs, an intelligence training non-commissioned officer assigned to the 193rd Air Intelligence Squadron in State College, Pennsylvania, talks about how he triumphed over mental health issues with the help of his leadership, fellow service members, and civilian healthcare providers. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 03:41
    Category: Recording
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Balance: Mental health success story with Master Sgt. Shawn Jacobs, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    leadership
    resilience
    tony repic
    The Balance Podcast

