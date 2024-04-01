The Balance: Mental health success story with Master Sgt. Shawn Jacobs

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down to discuss mental health with U.S. ANG Master Sgt. Shawn Jacobs, at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham Pennsylvania, Oct. 12, 2023. Jacobs, an intelligence training non-commissioned officer assigned to the 193rd Air Intelligence Squadron in State College, Pennsylvania, talks about how he triumphed over mental health issues with the help of his leadership, fellow service members, and civilian healthcare providers. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)