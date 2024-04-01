Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 15 – Alcohol Awareness Month
In today’s show, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt invites Traci Waters, Program Manager, Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) at Fort Novosel, and Walter Castle, Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care Program (SUDCC) Clinical Director at Lyster Army Health Clinic, to discuss Alcohol Awareness Month.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic. The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
