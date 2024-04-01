Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zendenizens - Ep 004 - SAPR and the Inspector General's Office

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode, the Zendenizens explores the connection between the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office's relation and connection with the wing Inspector General's Office. How the two entities work together to protect the members of the wing.

    TAGS

    prevention
    sapr
    assault
    protect
    ig
    reporting

