Thirty-second spot highlighting the Teens Crochet Blankets for NMCRS event in Manama, Bahrain to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Internal Communications Specialist 1st Class Blake Kent)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 03:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79706
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110211053.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - Teens Crochet Blankets for NMCRS, by PO1 Blake Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
