American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Hodja Lakes Golf Course upcoming glow in the dark golf tournament March 29, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 02:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79705
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110211015.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Glow Golf, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT