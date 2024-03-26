Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE Ep. 27 - Yokosuka Girl Scouts

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2024

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    On this episode, we have Vicky Adams and Amanda Meo from the Yokosuka Girls Scouts. Vicky is the local troop leader and explains what Girl Scouts is all about and how local community members in Yokosuka can get involved. Amanda is herself a girl scout, and is on the podcast to spread awareness about Yokosuka's stray cat problem as part of her Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 02:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:15
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
