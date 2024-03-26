THE GIANT VOICE Ep. 27 - Yokosuka Girl Scouts

On this episode, we have Vicky Adams and Amanda Meo from the Yokosuka Girls Scouts. Vicky is the local troop leader and explains what Girl Scouts is all about and how local community members in Yokosuka can get involved. Amanda is herself a girl scout, and is on the podcast to spread awareness about Yokosuka's stray cat problem as part of her Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 02:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79686
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110209312.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
