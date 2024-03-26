JAG Talk - Episode 50: Office of Special Trial Counsel

Rear Adm. Jon Stephens, the Navy's Lead Special Trial Counsel, answers some of the most commonly asked questions from legal practitioners about the new Office of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC). To learn more about OSTC, visit https://www.jag.navy.mil/about/organization/ostc/.
