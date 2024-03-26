Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAG Talk - Episode 50: Office of Special Trial Counsel

    JAG Talk - Episode 50: Office of Special Trial Counsel

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Rear Adm. Jon Stephens, the Navy's Lead Special Trial Counsel, answers some of the most commonly asked questions from legal practitioners about the new Office of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC). To learn more about OSTC, visit https://www.jag.navy.mil/about/organization/ostc/.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 13:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79684
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110207195.mp3
    Length: 00:11:06
    Composer David Carrera
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JAG Talk - Episode 50: Office of Special Trial Counsel, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    legal
    ostc

