    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP13: Preparing the Signal Enterprise for LSCO

    03.20.2024

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta sits down with fellow Signaleers, Maj. Ryan Genard, Capt. Joshua Budzynski, Capt. Logan Dimmick, Capt. Steve West, and Capt. Joe Collar to discuss how S6s best prepare the signal enterprise for Large Scale Combat Operations at the National Training Center (NTC) while still at home station, major planning considerations, and some of the major trends seen here at the NTC.

    Recommended Resources:
    TC 6-0: Training the Command-and-Control Warfighting Function (March 2021)
    https://www.bing.com/search?q=TC+6-0&form=ANNNB1&refig=400aaeebe70b40fbb2d95a977fef6bc5&pc=U531 (army.mil)

    TC 6-0.2: Training the Mission Command Warfighting Function for Battalions, Brigades, and Brigade Combat Teams (July 2019)
    https://www.bing.com/search?q=TC+6-0.2&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=tc+6-0&sc=7-6&sk=&cvid=D0A65316F20341C0BE66F9126D30485A&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)]

    TC 6-02.1: The United States Army Signal Corps 2019 Training Strategy (July 2019)
    https://www.bing.com/search?q=TC+6-02.1&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=tc+6-02.1&sc=10-9&sk=&cvid=9B8A245761874DE0B75D3E979B8ECCD0&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)

    GTA 11-02-001: Retrans Mission Checklist
    https://armypubs.army.mil/ProductMaps/PubForm/Details.aspx?PUB_ID=1006781

    GTA: 11-03-49: AN/PRC 150 Reference Guide
    https://armypubs.army.mil/ProductMaps/PubForm/Details.aspx?PUB_ID=1008413

    GTA 11-11-001: Emission Control Planning Aid
    https://armypubs.army.mil/ProductMaps/PubForm/Details.aspx?PUB_ID=1022528

    To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.

    Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
    Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
    Operations Group milsuite page
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.

    Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
    https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc

    Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
    https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group

    “Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.

    Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP13: Preparing the Signal Enterprise for LSCO, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    S6
    Signal
    Lessons Learned
    Trends
    Army Readiness
    TheGauntlet

