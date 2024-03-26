Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP13: Preparing the Signal Enterprise for LSCO

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta sits down with fellow Signaleers, Maj. Ryan Genard, Capt. Joshua Budzynski, Capt. Logan Dimmick, Capt. Steve West, and Capt. Joe Collar to discuss how S6s best prepare the signal enterprise for Large Scale Combat Operations at the National Training Center (NTC) while still at home station, major planning considerations, and some of the major trends seen here at the NTC.



Recommended Resources:

TC 6-0: Training the Command-and-Control Warfighting Function (March 2021)

https://www.bing.com/search?q=TC+6-0&form=ANNNB1&refig=400aaeebe70b40fbb2d95a977fef6bc5&pc=U531 (army.mil)



TC 6-0.2: Training the Mission Command Warfighting Function for Battalions, Brigades, and Brigade Combat Teams (July 2019)

https://www.bing.com/search?q=TC+6-0.2&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=tc+6-0&sc=7-6&sk=&cvid=D0A65316F20341C0BE66F9126D30485A&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)]



TC 6-02.1: The United States Army Signal Corps 2019 Training Strategy (July 2019)

https://www.bing.com/search?q=TC+6-02.1&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=tc+6-02.1&sc=10-9&sk=&cvid=9B8A245761874DE0B75D3E979B8ECCD0&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)



GTA 11-02-001: Retrans Mission Checklist

https://armypubs.army.mil/ProductMaps/PubForm/Details.aspx?PUB_ID=1006781



GTA: 11-03-49: AN/PRC 150 Reference Guide

https://armypubs.army.mil/ProductMaps/PubForm/Details.aspx?PUB_ID=1008413



GTA 11-11-001: Emission Control Planning Aid

https://armypubs.army.mil/ProductMaps/PubForm/Details.aspx?PUB_ID=1022528



“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.



Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt