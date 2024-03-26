Chevrons - Ep 034 - Happiness in the Workplace

In this episode, we welcome back Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Ryan Yi who previously appeared on the program to talk about Emotional Intelligence (Ep 027). In this Chevrons, Chaplain Yi talks about Happiness in the Workplace. Identifying where job satisfaction comes from, what drives it and ways to balance your work and personal life.