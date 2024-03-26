Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 034 - Happiness in the Workplace

    Chevrons - Ep 034 - Happiness in the Workplace

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode, we welcome back Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Ryan Yi who previously appeared on the program to talk about Emotional Intelligence (Ep 027). In this Chevrons, Chaplain Yi talks about Happiness in the Workplace. Identifying where job satisfaction comes from, what drives it and ways to balance your work and personal life.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 12:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79680
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110207107.mp3
    Length: 00:48:54
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 034 - Happiness in the Workplace, by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    values
    balance
    workplace
    happiness
    satisfaction

