Marine Minute: 11-24

WELCOME, I’M LCPL. DIANA SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES WITH THE 15TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT BEGAN MV-22B OSPREY REINTEGRATION TRAINING ON MARCH 21, 2024. BOTH THE GROUND COMBAT ELEMENT AND AVIATION COMBAT ELEMENT CONDUCTED LANDING, BOARDING, AND DISEMBARKING DRILLS ACROSS CAMP PENDLETON.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY 1ST LIEUTENANT ROBERT NANNA, DEPICTING U.S. MARINE CORPS SGT. GERARDO GONZALEZ, A MOTOR TRANSPORT TECHNICIAN WITH 15TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT, HELPING PAINT A MURAL AT A COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT DURING EXERCISE TIGER TRIUMPH IN VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA, MARCH 22, 2024.



TIGER TRIUMPH IS A U.S.-INDIA TRI-SERVICE AMPHIBIOUS EXERCISE FOCUSED ON HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE, DISASTER RELIEF READINESS, AND INTEROPERABILITY.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.