Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 17 - Col Warden (of 5 Rings’ fame) challenges our paradigms: China as a peer, US’ survival, strategy, time, and geography in conflict

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 17 - Col Warden (of 5 Rings’ fame) challenges our paradigms: China as a peer, US’ survival, strategy, time, and geography in conflict

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In this episode, our conversation with Col Warden centers around the strategies of the United States and China, and how we should paradigmatically change the way we think about the U.S. homeland as a sanctuary, what it means to be a “peer competitor,” the concept of “time” during a conflict and decisive geography.

    Col (retired) John A. Warden III is a combat pilot with a distinguished military career. He wrote the definitive book on air strategy, The Air Campaign: Planning For Combat, which is still in use worldwide and has been translated into seven languages. He is credited as the architect of the Desert Storm Air Campaign, based on his revolutionary concept of “the enemy as a system” in which military forces are considered parts of a much larger whole, represented by “Warden’s five rings.”

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 07:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79668
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110206524.mp3
    Length: 00:57:08
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 17 - Col Warden (of 5 Rings’ fame) challenges our paradigms: China as a peer, US’ survival, strategy, time, and geography in conflict, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USAFDoctrine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT