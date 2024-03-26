Fort Meade Declassified Ep 94 Meade Cluster Schools Update

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with parents of students in the Anne Arundel County Public Schools' Meade Cluster, Rita Wharton and Keyontay Lashley as well as Fort Meade's Child Youth Services School Liaison Officer, Meredith McCandless, to discuss Meade Cluster schools, redistricting and resources available to Meade Cluster students as members of the Fort Meade community.