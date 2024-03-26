On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with parents of students in the Anne Arundel County Public Schools' Meade Cluster, Rita Wharton and Keyontay Lashley as well as Fort Meade's Child Youth Services School Liaison Officer, Meredith McCandless, to discuss Meade Cluster schools, redistricting and resources available to Meade Cluster students as members of the Fort Meade community.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 16:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79662
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110205593.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:06
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 94 Meade Cluster Schools Update, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT