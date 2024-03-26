SSI Live Podcast – Ep 109 – Hamilton, Blank, and Nation on Putin's Reelection

SSI Live 109 – Putin’s Reelection, Russia’s Trajectory, and the War in Ukraine – Vladimir Putin was recently reelected to an unprecedented fifth term. He faced no serious challenges, thanks to a strict crackdown on opposition and free speech. Relatedly, last month marked two years since Russia began its second and far more brutal invasion of Ukraine. As that war enters its third year, and as Putin basks in his reelection, how do we assess his place in Russian history and culture, what does the election tell us about Russia’s trajectory, and what are the implications for the war and the West? SSI Live host John R. Deni invited Bob Hamilton, Steve Blank, and Craig Nation to discuss Russia, Putin, and the West. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.