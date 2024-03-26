Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 109 – Hamilton, Blank, and Nation on Putin's Reelection

    PA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 109 – Putin’s Reelection, Russia’s Trajectory, and the War in Ukraine – Vladimir Putin was recently reelected to an unprecedented fifth term. He faced no serious challenges, thanks to a strict crackdown on opposition and free speech. Relatedly, last month marked two years since Russia began its second and far more brutal invasion of Ukraine. As that war enters its third year, and as Putin basks in his reelection, how do we assess his place in Russian history and culture, what does the election tell us about Russia’s trajectory, and what are the implications for the war and the West? SSI Live host John R. Deni invited Bob Hamilton, Steve Blank, and Craig Nation to discuss Russia, Putin, and the West. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    Russia
    Ukraine
    Putin

