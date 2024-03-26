230327-N-JO823-1002 - A radio spot informing GTMO residents of a town hall on April 3rd. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 11:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79653
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110204628.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Town Hall, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT