This 30-second spot publicizes a Mother's Day champagne buffet happening May 12, 2024, on the Vogelweh Housing Complex in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 11:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79651
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110204608.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Mother's Day Champagne Buffet, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
