240328-N-DO281-1002 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of 8-ball pool tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 10:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79647
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110204512.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
