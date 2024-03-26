Listen in as we discuss everyday life as a Park Ranger. We cover everything from our daily routines (or lack thereof) to benefits of the job!
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 08:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79644
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110204272.mp3
|Length:
|01:12:17
|Artist
|USACE Wilmington District Environmental Education Team
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers to the Corps- Ranger Career Life, by Avery Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
