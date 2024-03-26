Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers to the Corps- Ranger Career Life

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Audio by Avery Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Listen in as we discuss everyday life as a Park Ranger. We cover everything from our daily routines (or lack thereof) to benefits of the job!

    As always, please leave us a review and give us a rating!

    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Park Ranger Lake Army Corps of Engineers

