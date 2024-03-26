Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Kaiserslautern Finest Car Show

    Radio Spot - Kaiserslautern Finest Car Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.28.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Pulaski Automotive Skills Center is hosting the Kaiserslautern Finest Car Show on Pulaski Barracks, Germany, May 18, 2024. Participants can register to display their car between April 1 and May 18. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 08:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79643
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110204271.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Kaiserslautern Finest Car Show, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    car show
    Army MWR
    Pulaski Barracks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT