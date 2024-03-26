VICENZA, Italy - Radio spot encouraging service members to volunteer with the Army Community Service's Tutoring program (radio spot by Spc. Joseph Kendall).
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 09:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79617
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110202624.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - ACS Needs Tutors, by SPC Joeseph Kendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT