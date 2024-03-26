In this edition of The Adjutant General (TAG) Talks Podcast, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) sits down to discuss the Army Service Center and how their customer service initiatives #TakeCareOfPeople. This episode features Army Service Center Deputy Director, Parnell Plessl, and Customer Service Branch Chief, Shelly Dezelich.
Providing excellent customer service is what drives the Army Service Center. They have created a Veterans S1, automated iPerms to cut down “perm” time for records from weeks to mere hours, and they continue to innovate with AI and data for the future- modernizing on the fly. Their data suggests that someone researching a problem independently could take hours; Calling the Army Service Center Helpdesk can resolve a problem within minutes. Soldiers, Veterans, and their Families are encouraged to reach out to the Helpdesk, 1-888-276-9472, to receive assistance with any number of issues they may be experiencing.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 09:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79616
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110202585.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:36
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG Talks Ep. 12 -- Army Service Center, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT