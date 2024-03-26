Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Talks Ep. 12 -- Army Service Center

    TAG Talks Ep. 12 -- Army Service Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this edition of The Adjutant General (TAG) Talks Podcast, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) sits down to discuss the Army Service Center and how their customer service initiatives #TakeCareOfPeople. This episode features Army Service Center Deputy Director, Parnell Plessl, and Customer Service Branch Chief, Shelly Dezelich.
    Providing excellent customer service is what drives the Army Service Center. They have created a Veterans S1, automated iPerms to cut down “perm” time for records from weeks to mere hours, and they continue to innovate with AI and data for the future- modernizing on the fly. Their data suggests that someone researching a problem independently could take hours; Calling the Army Service Center Helpdesk can resolve a problem within minutes. Soldiers, Veterans, and their Families are encouraged to reach out to the Helpdesk, 1-888-276-9472, to receive assistance with any number of issues they may be experiencing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79616
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110202585.mp3
    Length: 00:24:36
    Genre Blues
    Location: FT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Talks Ep. 12 -- Army Service Center, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Help
    TAG
    Army Human Resources Command
    Army Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT