On this Pacific Pulse: the littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts a change of command ceremony in Singapore; U.S. Sailor and Marines celebrate the completion of exercise Iron Fist in Japan; and in Japan, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing returns MV-22s to flight status after Naval Air Systems Command deems the aircraft safe to fly.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 20:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79607
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110201884.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 22, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT