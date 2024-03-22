Pacific Pulse: March 22, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: the littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts a change of command ceremony in Singapore; U.S. Sailor and Marines celebrate the completion of exercise Iron Fist in Japan; and in Japan, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing returns MV-22s to flight status after Naval Air Systems Command deems the aircraft safe to fly.