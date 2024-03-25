U.S. Army Maj. Angel Español, Landstuhl Medical Recruiting Station officer in charge, speaks about medical commissioning opportunities, on March 25, 2024. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dale Mingledorff, U.S. Army Reserve Command Financial Literacy Program manager, talks about the various course they have available to service members, on March 21, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 10:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79601
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110200425.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Army Medical Recruiting and Financial Literacy, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
