KMC Update - Army Medical Recruiting and Financial Literacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79601" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Angel Español, Landstuhl Medical Recruiting Station officer in charge, speaks about medical commissioning opportunities, on March 25, 2024. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dale Mingledorff, U.S. Army Reserve Command Financial Literacy Program manager, talks about the various course they have available to service members, on March 21, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)