The Contracting Experience - Episode 53: A discussion on artificial intelligence

This episode of The Contracting Experience focuses on artificial Intelligence with guest Lt. Col. Dan Finkenstadt, an officer in the Air Force Contracting Force Development division. Finkenstadt holds a PhD from UNC Chapel Hill and served as a professor at the Naval Post Graduate School for the three years. In this episode, Finkenstadt describes the relationships between Artificial Intelligence, Bots, Machine Learning and Large Language Models while offering use cases, benefits, and risks for Air Force contracting. He also speaks about his role in the DAF Contracting Flight Plan where he is leading a team to foster AI education and training across the contracting workforce







Acronyms:



AI – Artificial Intelligence



ML – Machine Learning



LLM – Large Language Model



DAF – Department of the Air Force



CDAO – Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office



SAF/AQCX – Air Force Contracting Force Development



SAF/CN – Air Force Chief Information Officer





If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.