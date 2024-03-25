Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 53: A discussion on artificial intelligence

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of The Contracting Experience focuses on artificial Intelligence with guest Lt. Col. Dan Finkenstadt, an officer in the Air Force Contracting Force Development division. Finkenstadt holds a PhD from UNC Chapel Hill and served as a professor at the Naval Post Graduate School for the three years. In this episode, Finkenstadt describes the relationships between Artificial Intelligence, Bots, Machine Learning and Large Language Models while offering use cases, benefits, and risks for Air Force contracting. He also speaks about his role in the DAF Contracting Flight Plan where he is leading a team to foster AI education and training across the contracting workforce



    Acronyms:

    AI – Artificial Intelligence

    ML – Machine Learning

    LLM – Large Language Model

    DAF – Department of the Air Force

    CDAO – Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

    SAF/AQCX – Air Force Contracting Force Development

    SAF/CN – Air Force Chief Information Officer


    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 53: A discussion on artificial intelligence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

