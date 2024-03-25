Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 14 – Exceptional Family Member Program
In today’s show, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt invites Sarah Smith and Whitney Sutton, Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Coordinators to the show to discuss EFMP and what you need to know as you prepare for your next change of duty station.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
