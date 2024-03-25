Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant regarding the negotiations for the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire.
&
Austin convened the 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, praising the "countries of conscience" that are working together to aid Ukraine in its fight.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 05:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79576
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110198270.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News: Secretary Austin Shares his views on Gaza with Israeli Defense Minister & 20th meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT