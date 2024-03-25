Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News: Secretary Austin Shares his views on Gaza with Israeli Defense Minister & 20th meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    ITALY

    03.22.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant regarding the negotiations for the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire.
    &
    Austin convened the 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, praising the "countries of conscience" that are working together to aid Ukraine in its fight.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 05:30
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, AFN Naples News: Secretary Austin Shares his views on Gaza with Israeli Defense Minister & 20th meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    Naples
    Israel

