240320-N-JC401-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 20, 2024)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote Jack N. Darby Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization's Purple Up Tie Dye event in honor of the Month of the Military Child April 24, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC3 Julia Brockman.)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 23:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79572
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110198055.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple Up Tie Dye, by PO3 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
