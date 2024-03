Marine Minute: 10-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME, I'M CPL. ALEXIS FRENCH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES WITH THE FIFTH AIR NAVAL GUNFIRE LIAISON COMPANY, THIRD MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE INFORMATION GROUP, ALONGSIDE THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA MARINE CORPS, CONDUCTED EXERCISE WARRIOR SHIELD 24.



JOINT TERMINAL ATTACK CONTROLLERS AND FORWARD AIR CONTROLLER OFFICERS FROM THE FIFTH ANGLICO AND THE ROK MARINE CORPS DEMONSTRATED JOINT EXPEDITIONARY CAPABILITIES, REHEARSING CLOSE AIR SUPPORT COMBAT SCENARIOS AT OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK COMES FROM LANCE CPL. MATTHEW MORALES DEPICTING A REPUBLIC OF KOREA MARINE FIRING A U.S. M27 INFANTRY AUTOMATIC RIFLE DURING WARRIOR SHIELD 24.



U.S. AND ROK MARINES FAMILIARIZED THEMSELVES WITH COMPLEX MISSIONS IN MARITIME AND URBAN ENVIRONMENTS, AS WELL AS TRAINED TO LOCATE ADVERSARIES USING ADVANCED CAPABILITIES, SUCH AS DRONES FOR AERIAL RECONNAISSANCE AND NIGHT VISION EQUIPMENT.



THAT'S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FI.