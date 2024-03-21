Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New: Kaitlyn Walker/Tyson Haines Concert

    New: Kaitlyn Walker/Tyson Haines Concert

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    03.19.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240219-N-JO823-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay hosts artists Kailtlyn Walker and Tyson Haines for multiple concerts. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79549
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110193782.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New: Kaitlyn Walker/Tyson Haines Concert, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces entertainment
    gtmo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT