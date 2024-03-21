240321-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12225 on base. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 11:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79543
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110193339.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12225, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT