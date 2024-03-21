American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign starting on March 18, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 05:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79534
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110192886.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: AFAF Campaign, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
