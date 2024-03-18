Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: March 18, 2024

    JAPAN

    03.18.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse- The U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific joins Cobra Gold 24, a R.O.K. and U.S. combined division complete a large scale joint air assault, and Admiral John C Aquallino, commander of the USINDOPACIFIC Command visits the Philippines.

    TAGS

    ROK
    Thailand
    Philippines
    Pacific Pulse
    Cobra Gold 24

