Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 32: U.S. v. Ramirez (C.A.A.F 2024)

In this episode, we discuss CAAF's decision in United States v. Ramirez. Specifically, we examine when a military judge must allow questions concerning racial bias during voir dire - while discussing voir dire and bias generally. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
|03.20.2024
|03.20.2024 09:35
|Newscasts
|79521
|2403/DOD_110191089.mp3
|00:18:24
|US
|4
|0
|0
