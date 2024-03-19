KMC Update - Ukraine Defense Contact Group and 86th MXG Innovation

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin joined representatives from more than 50 countries March 19, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, for the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group, during which the group discussed the sustained aid of Ukraine amid Russian aggression. Meanwhile, the base's 86th Maintenance Group unveiled a new system of jacking and leveling C-130J Super Hercules aircraft that has the potential to reduce manpower expenditure by 86 percent. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 08:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79519
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110190983.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
