    KMC Update - Ukraine Defense Contact Group and 86th MXG Innovation

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.20.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin joined representatives from more than 50 countries March 19, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, for the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group, during which the group discussed the sustained aid of Ukraine amid Russian aggression. Meanwhile, the base's 86th Maintenance Group unveiled a new system of jacking and leveling C-130J Super Hercules aircraft that has the potential to reduce manpower expenditure by 86 percent. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 08:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79519
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110190983.mp3
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
