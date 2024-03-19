Two-minute newscast covering Culture of Excellence 2.0 IN NAVADMIN 051/24 and The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active-duty fund drive in ALNAV 019/24. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 04:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79515
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110190791.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 20MAR24, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
