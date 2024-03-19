American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the joint combat exercise Southern Strike 2024-1 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi on March 20, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 05:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79512
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110190575.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Sothern Strike 24-1, by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT