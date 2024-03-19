KMC Update- Air Force Reserve and SAT Testing

The Kaiserslautern High School’s Principal, Susan Paul, announces that they will be providing the SAT test for free to juniors and seniors, giving them a chance to practice and improve their scores. 351st Recruiting Squadron recruiter, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zach Nusbaum, says service members will have access to resources and guidance on benefits to mentorship and career advancement opportunities. (Defense Media Activity audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)