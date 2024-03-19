Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update- Air Force Reserve and SAT Testing

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.20.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Kaiserslautern High School’s Principal, Susan Paul, announces that they will be providing the SAT test for free to juniors and seniors, giving them a chance to practice and improve their scores. 351st Recruiting Squadron recruiter, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zach Nusbaum, says service members will have access to resources and guidance on benefits to mentorship and career advancement opportunities. (Defense Media Activity audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    This work, KMC Update- Air Force Reserve and SAT Testing, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

