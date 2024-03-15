Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Liner - AFN Go Country Music

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This radio liner publicizes American Forces Network's new AFN Go app including its inventory of on-demand country music hits. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 09:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79473
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110185762.mp3
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Liner - AFN Go Country Music, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Country music
    download
    AFN radio
    AFN Now
    AFN Go
    AFN Go app

