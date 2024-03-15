COL Troy Alexander, U.S. Army NATO (USANATO) Brigade commander, details the Department of the Army's theme for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) ahead of USANATO's SAAPM Keynote Speaker and Workshop happening April 10, 2024, at the Sembach Community Activity Center on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Risk Reduction Program coordinators with the Army Substance Abuse Program conduct anonymous unit risk inventory surveys for leaders and Soldiers to disclose high risk behavior to target risks and strength within units to enact plans to combat risk behaviors. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 09:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79470
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110185695.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Risk Reduction, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT