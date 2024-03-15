Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Final Countdown

    The Final Countdown

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.14.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    240314-N-JC401-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 14, 2024)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote the Navy Marine Corps Relief Societies' birthing class March 28, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 01:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79467
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110185078.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Final Countdown, by PO3 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Corps
    Navy
    Relief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT