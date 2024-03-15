240314-N-JC401-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 14, 2024)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote the Navy Marine Corps Relief Societies' birthing class March 28, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman.)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 01:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79467
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110185078.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Final Countdown, by PO3 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
