Marine Minute: 09-24

WELCOME, I'M LANCE CPL. DIANA SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES FROM I AND III MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE, DEPLOYED FROM JAPAN AND THE UNITED STATES, JOINING THEIR KOREAN COUNTERPARTS FOR EXERCISE FREEDOM SHIELD 24.



FREEDOM SHIELD 24 IS AN ANNUAL UNITED STATES FORCES KOREA TRAINING EXERCISE, CONSISTING OF CLOSE AIR SUPPORT TRAINING, LIVE FIRE TRAINING EVENTS, AND SUBJECT MATTER EXPERT EXCHANGES. THE UNITED STATES AND KOREAN FORCES CONDUCT THIS JOINT TRAINING TO INCREASE THEIR ABILITY TO COOPERATE AND WORK TOGETHER, ENSURING A SECURE INDO-PACIFIC.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY LANCE CPL. EMMA GRAY, AND SHOWS THE DUTCH MARINES, SETTING SECURITY DURING EXERCISE CARRIBEAN URBAN WARRIOR.



IT IS A BILATERAL TRAINING EXERCISE DESIGNED TO ENSURE MARINES STAY SHARP IN THEIR MOS FIELDS AND ALLOW THEM THE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH PARTNER FORCES; ENSURING COHESION IN TIMES OF CRISIS. THE EXERCISE SERVES AS A VITAL PART OF SURGE READINESS AND ENABLES MARINES TO SUCCESSFULLY EXECUTE AND EXCEL AS PARTNER FORCES.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.