Join the Ramstein Aquatic Center as they host Aqua Easter Egg Hunt! Happening on Saturday, 6 April, begins at 1200. Hunt and collect eggs for the chance to win prizes! (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 08:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79444
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110181270.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
