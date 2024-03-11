Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aqua Easter Egg Hunt

    Aqua Easter Egg Hunt

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Join the Ramstein Aquatic Center as they host Aqua Easter Egg Hunt! Happening on Saturday, 6 April, begins at 1200. Hunt and collect eggs for the chance to win prizes! (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 08:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    AFN
    Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Aqua Easter Egg Hunt

