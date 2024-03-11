240314-N-DN657-1002 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay listeners of the upcoming fishing tournament. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zach Guth)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 07:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79442
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110181256.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
This work, GTMO Fishing Tournament, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
