Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, embarked the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) at Naval Station Rota, Spain to meet with the crew and recognize their accomplishments at the conclusion of their four month patrol, Mar. 8, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 05:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79438
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110181191.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Rota News 13 Mar. USS Bulkeley hosts Vice Admiral Ishee, by PO2 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
