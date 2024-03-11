Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Rota News 13 Mar. USS Bulkeley hosts Vice Admiral Ishee

    Eagle Rota News 13 Mar. USS Bulkeley hosts Vice Admiral Ishee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    03.13.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Sperle 

    AFN Rota

    Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, embarked the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) at Naval Station Rota, Spain to meet with the crew and recognize their accomplishments at the conclusion of their four month patrol, Mar. 8, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 05:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79438
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110181191.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Rota News 13 Mar. USS Bulkeley hosts Vice Admiral Ishee, by PO2 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFNRota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT