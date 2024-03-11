240313-N-XB470-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents participated in the Morale, Welfare, Recreation Lucky Pot Poker Tournament. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 13:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79427
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110179546.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Lucky Pot Poker Tournament, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT