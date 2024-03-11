Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast - Episode 13

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast - Episode 13

    FORT NOVOSEL , AL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 13 – Being a Healthy Ready Leader
    In today’s show, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt is joined by Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, the Commanding General Medical Readiness Command, East and Director, Defense Health Network East to discuss ways to find balance and build healthy habits.
    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 11:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79424
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110179317.mp3
    Length: 00:29:06
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL , AL, US
    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Lyster Army Health Clinic
    DHA
    Medical Readiness Command East
    Fort Novosel
    Lyster Health Talks podcast

