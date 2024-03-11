Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Operation Varsity 24-1 and USAG-RP Drive Safe Campaign

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.13.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kai Gose, an 86th Airlift Wing Inspector General readiness planner, speaks about the key takeaways from Operation Varsity 24-1, on March 8, 2024. Meanwhile U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, Mary Del Rosario, details the garrisons drive safe campaign, on March 13, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 05:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Inspector General
    86th Airlift Wing
    Operation Varsity
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Drive Safe

