    AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - Fleet and Family Carpet Buying Classes

    BAHRAIN

    03.13.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting the Fleet and Family Carpet Buying Class in Manama, Bahrain to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 04:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79417
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110178695.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Spot
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - Fleet and Family Carpet Buying Classes, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    AFN
    Bahrain
    Spot

