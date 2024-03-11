Equipping the Corps - S3 E11 Amphibious Combat Vehicles with Col Tim Hough

Today is a very special day in Equipping the Corps history as Morgan welcomes our first ever return guest, Col. Tim Hough. Col. Hough is the program manager for Advanced Amphibious Assault, and he and his team are leading the development and fielding efforts for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle – the Corps’ next-generation vehicle designed to move Marines from ship to shore.



Book: Meditations by Marcus Aurelius

Podcast: Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Smartless, It's a True Crime

Movie: Gladiator, Braveheart, Dumb and Dumber and Nacho Libre