    Equipping the Corps - S3 E11 Amphibious Combat Vehicles with Col Tim Hough

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Today is a very special day in Equipping the Corps history as Morgan welcomes our first ever return guest, Col. Tim Hough. Col. Hough is the program manager for Advanced Amphibious Assault, and he and his team are leading the development and fielding efforts for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle – the Corps’ next-generation vehicle designed to move Marines from ship to shore.

    Book: Meditations by Marcus Aurelius
    Podcast: Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Smartless, It's a True Crime
    Movie: Gladiator, Braveheart, Dumb and Dumber and Nacho Libre

    Amphibious Combat Vehicle
    ACV
    Equipping the Corps
    Amphibious Combat Vehicles
    ACVs

