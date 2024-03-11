Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Talk Ep. 10 -- Military Pay

    TAG Talk Ep. 10 -- Military Pay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this edition of The Adjutant General (TAG) Talks Podcast, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) discusses the Military Pay transition from the legacy system to IPPS-A with COL Keith Toler and SGM Dimas Fonseca.
    Putting Soldiers First, especially when it comes to their livelihood, is of utmost importance. Military Pay is currently a hybrid environment; transitioning to IPPS-A is the modern pay solution. COL Toler and SGM Fonseca detail improving this environment and the operationalization of IPPS-A training. Listen to them discuss overcoming challenging elements of this transition and the “Back to Basics” approach.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 14:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79392
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110174717.mp3
    Length: 00:34:05
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Talk Ep. 10 -- Military Pay, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TAG
    HRC
    Military Pay
    Soldiers First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT